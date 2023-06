NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Zurab Pololikashvili, the UNWTO Secretary-General.

«Met with Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, the UNWTO Secretary-General. Discussed further interaction in boosting tourism potential of our country given the global trends. Wished a successful UNWTO Global Summit in Nur-Sultan,» the President’s Twitter account reads.