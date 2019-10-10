Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President unveils monument to Abish Kekilbayuly in Aktau

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 October 2019, 18:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Aktau Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveiled the monument honoring writer Abish Kekilbayuly.

As the Head of State noted Abish Kekilbayuly is the outstanding personality of the Kazakh people.

«Our duty is to keep the memory of the prominent figures the nation is proud of. The Elbasy was right to express his appreciation to Abish Kekilbayuly. He is the first writer to receive Kazakhstannyn enbek eri title,' the President said.

The author of the monument is Kosher Baigaziyev. The monument is made of bronze. Its weight is 3.5 tons, its height is 3.5m.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Abish Kekilbayuly’s birth. Mangystau region plans to celebrate the anniversary of the poet at the international level.

As earlier reported, President Tokayev arrived today in Aktau.

President of Kazakhstan    Mangistau region   Aktau  
