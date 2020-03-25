Kazakh President, UN Secretary-General had telephone talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On March 24, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Akorda reported.

The two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in the current crucial period for the world.

The Head of State said that Kazakhstan supports the UN efforts to establish broad international cooperation and coordination of efforts of individual states in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. According to the President, the recent proposal of the UN Secretary-General to declare global ceasefire and ending all wars and conflicts is a relevant initiative and worthy of the support by all participating states.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Guterres also discussed preparation for the upcoming jubilee session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan strongly supports the UN goals and objectives, and stands for further strengthening of this unique institution which has no alternatives.



