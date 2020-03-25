Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President, UN Secretary-General had telephone talks

    25 March 2020, 09:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On March 24, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Akorda reported.

    The two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in the current crucial period for the world.

    The Head of State said that Kazakhstan supports the UN efforts to establish broad international cooperation and coordination of efforts of individual states in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. According to the President, the recent proposal of the UN Secretary-General to declare global ceasefire and ending all wars and conflicts is a relevant initiative and worthy of the support by all participating states.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Guterres also discussed preparation for the upcoming jubilee session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan strongly supports the UN goals and objectives, and stands for further strengthening of this unique institution which has no alternatives.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus UN President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August