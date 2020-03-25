Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President, UN Secretary-General had telephone talks

25 March 2020, 09:22
Kazakh President, UN Secretary-General had telephone talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On March 24, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Akorda reported.

The two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in the current crucial period for the world.

The Head of State said that Kazakhstan supports the UN efforts to establish broad international cooperation and coordination of efforts of individual states in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. According to the President, the recent proposal of the UN Secretary-General to declare global ceasefire and ending all wars and conflicts is a relevant initiative and worthy of the support by all participating states.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Guterres also discussed preparation for the upcoming jubilee session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan strongly supports the UN goals and objectives, and stands for further strengthening of this unique institution which has no alternatives.


Coronavirus   UN   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties