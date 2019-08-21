Go to the main site
    Kazakh President, U.S. Under Secretary of State meet

    21 August 2019, 19:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Maclain Hale, who arrived in the Kazakh capital for the C5+1 meeting, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    The C5+1 meetingis a multilateral mechanism of interaction among the Central Asian countries andthe U.S. in economy, ecology and security.

    The partiesexchanged views on expansion of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstanand the U.S., on countering terrorism and regarding the socio-economic rehabilitation ofAfghanistan.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayevthanked the U.S. side for the opportunity to sign the agreement on direct phoneline between the two countries’ presidents.

    The partiesemphasized an effective implementation of the agreements concluded between NursultanNazarbayev and Donald Trump in Washington in January 2018.

    In turn, David Hale welcomed the political transformations taking place in Kazakhstan. He pointed outthe relevance of the goals and objectives set by the Head of State insocio-economic development and democratization of the country and expressedreadiness to back their implementation.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Politics Kazakhstan and USA
