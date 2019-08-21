Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President, U.S. Under Secretary of State meet

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 August 2019, 19:57
Kazakh President, U.S. Under Secretary of State meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Maclain Hale, who arrived in the Kazakh capital for the C5+1 meeting, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

The C5+1 meeting is a multilateral mechanism of interaction among the Central Asian countries and the U.S. in economy, ecology and security.

The parties exchanged views on expansion of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the U.S., on countering terrorism and regarding the socio-economic rehabilitation of Afghanistan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the U.S. side for the opportunity to sign the agreement on direct phone line between the two countries’ presidents.

The parties emphasized an effective implementation of the agreements concluded between Nursultan Nazarbayev and Donald Trump in Washington in January 2018.

In turn, David Hale welcomed the political transformations taking place in Kazakhstan. He pointed out the relevance of the goals and objectives set by the Head of State in socio-economic development and democratization of the country and expressed readiness to back their implementation.

