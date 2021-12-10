Go to the main site
    Kazakh President Tokayev to chair meeting of SEEC

    10 December 2021, 10:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is set to take place under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    The meeting is to take place via videoconferencing and is to be joined by the Heads of the EAEU member states and observer countries such as Cuba, Moldova, and Uzbekistan.

    The current issues of the Eurasian Economic Union’s activity, outcomes of the cooperation in 2021 as well as plans for the development of economic cooperation between its members for the upcoming period are to be under discussion. The meeting is to wrap up Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the Organization.

    The meeting will be aired on Khabar 24 TV channel at 3:00 pm.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

