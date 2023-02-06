Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President Tokayev talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over phone

6 February 2023, 21:10
Kazakh President Tokayev talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed deep condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over numerous victims caused by major earthquakes rocking several provinces of the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the conversation, Tokayev said Kazakhstan is sending rescuers and paramedics to the affected regions of Türkiye to join the search and rescue operations as well as is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to the fraternal nation.


Photo: akorda.kz


Related news
Kazakhstanis sending humanitarian aid to Türkiye
S. Korean president orders maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey
Earthquake hits southeast of Almaty
Теги:
Read also
Minister of Ecology reports to President on preparations for spring floods
Kazakhstanis sending humanitarian aid to Türkiye
Kazakh rescuers save 7, help over 60 injured people in quake-battered Türkiye
Earthquake hits southeast of Almaty
Another Kazakh citizen’s body found under rubble in Kahramanmaraş brought to Taldykorgan
Rescue teams save more survivors of powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye
First yurts installed in quake-hit Kahramanmaraş
Over 29,600 dead from powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye
News Partner
Popular
1 Olympic champion Olga Rypakova ends career
2 Kazakhstan’s Nikisha tops overall standing of 2022/23 Short Track World Cup
3 February 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakhstan confirms 47 fresh COVID cases
5 Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev starts strong at 2023 Challenger La Manche

News