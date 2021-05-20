Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President Tokayev, Tajik PM Kokhir Rasulzoda meet

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 May 2021, 18:39
DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda to wrap up his official visit to the country, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State informed his interlocutor on the main outomes of the talks held with the Tajik President. Tokayev informed about the agreement reached to use the mechanisms of the bilateral intergovernmental commission and plans to prepare additional agreements in the context of the upcoming state visit of Emomali Rahmon to Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President noted that the Kazakh side is focused on constructive and practical work in all areas of interaction.

The coincidence of the Kazakh President’s visit with the 30th independence anniversary the countries mark this year was noted by Kokhir Rasulzoda.

Special attention was placed on the implementation of the agreements reached between the Kazakh and Tajik President focusing on further strengthening of trade and economic potential and investment growth.

Notably, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Dushanbe for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

As part of the visit the two Presidents held the talks at the Palace of Nations in Dushanbe. Later, they made a joint statement.

