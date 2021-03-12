Go to the main site
    Kazakh President Tokayev sends letter to Hankuk University graduate

    12 March 2021, 15:00

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM Bakyt Dyussenbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, met with Shin Jong Hwan, Vice President of the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, and an alumnus of this university, Choi Yong Son.

    The Ambassador handed over the letter on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Choi Yong Son following her interview in the Kazakh newspaper «Turkistan». The Head of State read the article and highly appreciated it. In his message, he expressed the words of gratitude and support for learning Kazakh, including compiling the Korean-Kazakh dictionary, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Choi graduated from the HUFS in February 2019 with a degree in the Kazakh language. Under the student exchange program in 2015-2016 she studied at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. In 2017, she worked at the Korean pavilion at the Astana Expo 2017 International Exhibition.

    Currently, she is a researcher at the HUFS and continues to study Kazakh and promote it. In addition to excellent command of the Kazakh language, she knows the culture and traditions of the Kazakh people very well.

    In an interview with the newspaper, Choi Yong Son shared her impressions of learning Kazakh, including the development of the Korean-Kazakh dictionary, about her life and study in Kazakhstan, and also about her future plans.

    Author: Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

