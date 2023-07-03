Kazakh President Tokayev receives Children’s Ombudsman Dinara Zakiyeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State drew attention to the priority of the issues of the protection of children’s rights in implementing the state policy, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Head of State noted that he voiced a number of important issues regarding the protection of rights of children and upbringing the upcoming generation at the recent session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting). He pointed out the importance of forming an all-round family support system, opening family support centers, greater social support, introduction of legislative changes, tightening the responsibility for children’s safety.

Moreover, the President noted continuing facts of violence and bullying and the importance of closer cooperation with parents, public organizations, and relevant government bodies.

In conclusion, Tokayev stressed that the State will support the Children’s Ombudsman in carrying out her mandate as well as instructed to establish a close interaction with local executive bodies in the issues of protection of children’s rights.