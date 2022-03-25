Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President Tokayev meets with National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 March 2022, 18:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart received Chairman of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was reported on the preliminary outcomes of the implementation of the monetary policy by the National Bank for the first quarter of 2022 as well as the measures taken to ensure financial and price stability.

The President heard about the situation in external and internal markets. Galymzhan Pirmatov spoke of the trends in the currency market, the state of international reserves of the National Bank, and assets of the National Fund.

Tokayev was informed about the dynamics of inflation, changes in the structure of deposits in the banking system, the state of pension assets, and the development of the payment system.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of concrete instructions.


