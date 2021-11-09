Kazakh President Tokayev meets with Marshal of the Senate of Poland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Marshal of the Senate of Poland Tomasz Grodzki who is on the official visit to our country, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda’s press service.

The meeting focused on the prospects for developing bilateral cooperation.

«As the former Speaker of Parliament, I attach great importance to the development of inter-parliamentary diplomacy. I am pleased to note that we’re connected by the long-standing ties of friendship and a wide range of cooperation areas. Our country regards Poland as an important and reliable partner in Central Europe. We attentively keep track of what is going on in Poland and have great respect for your people and country,» said the Kazakh President.

The Kazakh Head of State stressed that the trusted dialogue has been established at the top leadership level, that is continued within legislative bodies of two countries.

«I believe that our cooperation has promising prospects, the bright example of this large-scale interaction is Your visit,» said Tokayev.

For his part, Tomasz Grodzki expressed gratitude to Tokayev for hospitality and spoke of the productive meetings held with the Speakers of the two chambers of the Kazakh Parliament.

«We hope that the visit to Kazakhstan will give a new impetus to the development of ties between the countries. I’d like to extend my impression of the development of Your country over 30 years of independence thanks to the vision of the First President of Kazakhstan. Our people began their ways of development in the difficult conditions of economic crisis. The achievements in the development of Kazakhstan, capital Nur-Sultan and democratic changes in Your country strongly impressed us,» said the Marshal of the Senate of Poland.

Both noted the potential for the enhancement of ties between the two countries in trade and economic, investment, infrastructure, and education spheres.

Tomasz Grodzki also shared his impressions he got while visiting Akmola region where he met with the Polish diaspora reps. As he stressed, thanks to the friendly relation and hospitality of the Kazakh people the Polish found their second homeland in Kazakhstan during the years of deportation.