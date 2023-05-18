Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President Tokayev, Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua hold meeting

Adlet Seilkhanov
18 May 2023, 15:41
Kazakh President Tokayev, Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua hold meeting Photo: akorda.kz

XI’AN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Huawei Technologies Liang Hua, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, President of Kazakhstan Tokayev got familiarized with the plans of one of the world leaders in the telecommunications industry to develop its activities in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Head of State was also informed about the plans of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy company’s plans to carry out a joint project on digitalization of the railway network and use of new technologies.

According to Liang Hua, Huawei put tremendous investment in research and development in broadband interconnection. Huawei is willing to support the establishment of Kazakhstan as a regional digital hub.

The Head of State welcomed the realization of the project for training highly qualified Kazakhstani specialists in the IT sphere at Huawei’s ICT Academy.


