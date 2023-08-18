Go to the main site
    Kazakh President Tokayev holds meeting on Almaty city’s development

    18 August 2023, 16:56

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Opening the meeting, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that last fall the main areas of the city’s development were determined during the meeting with the public, leading to the adoption of Almaty’s development plan until 2030 and the government approving the city’s general plan until 2040, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting focused on the issues of development of communal, road and transport, and social infrastructure pf the city, as well as the ways to address the issues in the field of education, ecology, and medicine.

    As the President noted, systemic measures are needed to address the main issues of Almaty city.

    The Head of State brought the example of the recent fire in the multistorey residential building in Akkent district and slammed the state of fire safety. He instructed he emergency situations ministry to hold large-scale training in order to raise awareness of the public of actions during a fire, while the city’s mayor’s office was instructed to take measures to improve the material and technical base of the firefighting service.

    The meeting also focused on the city’s environmental situation, engineering infrastructure, water management, social condition of the citizens, healthcare situation, economy diversification, business climate improvement and others.

    During the meeting, reports were made by Almaty city Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Tamara Duissenova.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

