    Kazakh President Tokayev awards Otan, Barys Orders

    13 December 2021, 13:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the State prizes and awards ahead of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the ceremony, the Kazakh President awarded labor veteran, prominent Statesman and public figure, scholar Myrzatai Zholdasbek, prominent poetess Akushtap Bakhtygereeva, and writer Sabit Dossanov the Otan Order.

    Statespersons and public figures Nurtai Akybayev, Kuanysh Sultanov, Majilis Deputy Dariga Nazarbayeva and prominent scholar Tlektes Yesbolov were presented with the Barys Order of the 2nd degree.

    The Barys Order, 2nd degree, was given to Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazakh film veteran, actor Nurzhuman Ikhtymbayev, surgeon Serik Tokpanov, writer Valery Mikhailov.

    Earlier the Head of State signed the decree to award the State Prizes of Kazakhstan ahead of the Independence Day.

