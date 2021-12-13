Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh President Tokayev awards Otan, Barys Orders

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 December 2021, 13:41
Kazakh President Tokayev awards Otan, Barys Orders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the State prizes and awards ahead of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the ceremony, the Kazakh President awarded labor veteran, prominent Statesman and public figure, scholar Myrzatai Zholdasbek, prominent poetess Akushtap Bakhtygereeva, and writer Sabit Dossanov the Otan Order.

Statespersons and public figures Nurtai Akybayev, Kuanysh Sultanov, Majilis Deputy Dariga Nazarbayeva and prominent scholar Tlektes Yesbolov were presented with the Barys Order of the 2nd degree.

The Barys Order, 2nd degree, was given to Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazakh film veteran, actor Nurzhuman Ikhtymbayev, surgeon Serik Tokpanov, writer Valery Mikhailov.

Earlier the Head of State signed the decree to award the State Prizes of Kazakhstan ahead of the Independence Day.


President of Kazakhstan    Events   Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar