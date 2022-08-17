17 August 2022 11:15

Kazakh President to visit Singapore

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM On the second day of his visit to Singapore, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi was received by President of this country Halimah Yacob in the official residence of Istana, the press service of the MFA reported.

The sides discussed further strengthening of the bilateral relations and expansion of the economic ties. The issue of organization of the upcoming visit of Kazakh President to Singapore was touched upon as well.

Halimah Yacob highly praised Kazakhstan’s activity in contributing to ensuring peace, security and stability in Asia and in promotion of the global interreligious dialogue within the oncoming CICA Summit and the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan.

On the same day, Mukhtar Tleuberdi held negotiations with Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Finance of Singapore, People's Action Party's fourth generation leader Lawrence Wong.

As is known, transport, trade-economic and investment interaction have been a core element of the Kazakhstan-Singapore cooperation. In this regard, the sides discussed in detail the issues of promotion of the economic cooperation projects and mutually beneficial cooperation programmes. Special attention was given to the expansion of Kazakhstan’s transit potential and development of projects of the Kazakh-Singaporean enterprises in processing, information-communication, construction and financial sectors.

The Singaporean side was informed about the activity of the Astana International Financial Center and the measures of development of the AIFC’s key areas. It was noted that the AIFC is interested in Singapore’s experience of capital markets’ developmentю

Photo: gov.kz