30 August 2022 10:00

Kazakh President to visit Kostanay region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Kostanay region on September 5, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Ruslan Zheldibay reads.

As part of his working visit the Head of State is expected to take part in the solemn events dated to the 150 th anniversary of prominent enlightener Akhmet Baiturssynov, the post reads.