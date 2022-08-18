Qazaq TV
Kazakh President to visit Baku
18 August 2022 15:15

Kazakh President to visit Baku

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay an official visit to the city of Baku on August 24, 2022, upon invitation of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

The two presidents are to hold narrow and extended meetings in the capital of Azerbaijan.

Development of Kazakh-Azeri strategic partnership with the activation of trade and economic, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation on focus is to be included in the agenda of the meetings, following which a number of bilateral documents are to be concluded.


