    Kazakh President to take part in 8th Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States in Istanbul

    9 November 2021, 17:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On November 11-12 President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Istanbul for the 8th Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Press Secretary of the head of State Berik Uali.

    The Summit is set to discuss prospects for strengthening of multifaceted interaction within the Turkic Council focusing on the development of trade, digitalization, green technology, and other urgent areas.

    It is expected that the Kazakh Head of State will hold number of bilateral meetings.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

