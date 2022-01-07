Go to the main site
    Kazakh President to suggest necessary reforms to improve social situation

    7 January 2022, 15:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Addressing the nation today the Head of State said that he would suggest necessary reforms to improve the country’s social situation, Kazinform reports.

    «Our sacred Motherland, Kazakhstan, as an independent state on the world map will turn into a powerful country. Our economy will develop buoyantly. The social situation will improve,» the President said confidently as all necessary reforms and certain action plan would be put forward.

    In a conclusion the Head of State wished all Kazakhstanis good health and wellbeing.

    As earlier reported, the CSTO Collective Security Council made a decision to deploy the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

