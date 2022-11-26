Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 465.95 eur/kzt 485.43

    rub/kzt 7.72 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President to sign special decree to carry out his election program

    26 November 2022, 12:26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that he will work hard to realize fully each point of his election program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «A just state, just economy, and just society are to be built. These principles are specifically addressed in my election program. I attach great significanct to each of its word, each sentence. The program is the result of long consideration and searching,» said Tokayev during his inauguration.

    A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace in Astana.

    During the event, Tokayev received the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.

    The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Civil society has become full-fledged institution – Tokayev
    Kazakhstan embarks on a new era of its development – President
    Tokayev takes oath of office
    Inauguration of Kazakh President Tokayev begins
    Popular
    1 UAE is a leader in renewable energy: EIC report
    2 Kazakhstan to increase mutton exports to Arab countries
    3 FMs of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Georgia meet in Aktau
    4 Kazakh President to pay official visits to Moscow and Paris
    5 Canada-Kazakhstan trade turnover set to reach $1B – ambassador