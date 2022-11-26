Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President to sign special decree to carry out his election program

26 November 2022, 12:26
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that he will work hard to realize fully each point of his election program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A just state, just economy, and just society are to be built. These principles are specifically addressed in my election program. I attach great significanct to each of its word, each sentence. The program is the result of long consideration and searching,» said Tokayev during his inauguration.

A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace in Astana.

During the event, Tokayev received the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.

The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.


