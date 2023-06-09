Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks

    9 June 2023, 09:23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President is expected to hold talks today with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will receive the UN delegation consisting of Miroslav Jenča, the Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas in the United Nations Department of Political Affairs, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, the Executive Secretary of ESCAP, and Ivana Živković, the UNDP Assistant Administrator.

    Besides, the Head of State will meet with European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total Energies Patrick Pouyanné, and WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Astana International Forum
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy