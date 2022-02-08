Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President to pay working visit to Russia

8 February 2022, 19:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Russia on February 10-11 at the invitation of President of Russia Vladimir Putin, press secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali said.

On February 10 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin will have talks to debate prospects for the development of multifaceted strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia. On February 11 the Head of State will meet President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and visit there a number of large industrial enterprises, the press secretary’s Facebook account reads.


