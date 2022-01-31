Go to the main site
    Kazakh President to pay working visit to Beijing to participate in opening ceremony of XXIV Winter Olympic Games

    31 January 2022, 15:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On February 4-5, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will pay a working visit to Beijing to participate in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    «On February 4-5, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will pay a working visit to Beijing to participate in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games. The program of President Tokayev’s visit also includes bilateral meeting with President Xi,» reads the Facebook post.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
