Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President to pay working visit to Beijing to participate in opening ceremony of XXIV Winter Olympic Games

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 January 2022, 15:09
Kazakh President to pay working visit to Beijing to participate in opening ceremony of XXIV Winter Olympic Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On February 4-5, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will pay a working visit to Beijing to participate in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«On February 4-5, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will pay a working visit to Beijing to participate in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games. The program of President Tokayev’s visit also includes bilateral meeting with President Xi,» reads the Facebook post.


