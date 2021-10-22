Go to the main site
    Kazakh President to pay state visit to Turkmenistan

    22 October 2021, 15:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On October 24-25, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Turkmenistan at the invitation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s State Secretary Berik Uali.

    «In Ashgabat, the two leaders will hold talks in narrow and extended formats, during which they will discuss the prospects for deepening the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership in trade and economic, transit and transport, cultural and humanitarian areas,» reads the Facebook post.

    President Tokayev and Berdimuhamedow will also exchange views on pressing issues of the regional agenda. Following negotiations, a number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

