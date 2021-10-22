Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President to pay state visit to Turkmenistan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 October 2021, 15:32
Kazakh President to pay state visit to Turkmenistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On October 24-25, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Turkmenistan at the invitation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s State Secretary Berik Uali.

«In Ashgabat, the two leaders will hold talks in narrow and extended formats, during which they will discuss the prospects for deepening the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership in trade and economic, transit and transport, cultural and humanitarian areas,» reads the Facebook post.

President Tokayev and Berdimuhamedow will also exchange views on pressing issues of the regional agenda. Following negotiations, a number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed.


President of Kazakhstan    Turkmenistan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events