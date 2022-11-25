Go to the main site
    Kazakh President to pay official visits to Moscow and Paris

    25 November 2022, 16:21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 28 President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Russia and hold talks with President Vladimir Putin. The Heads of State are also expected to take part in the Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia via videoconferencing, the Akorda press service reports.

    On November 29-30 the Head of State will make an official visit to France. In Paris Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to hold talks with President of France Emmanuel Macron to debate prospects for the development of strategic partnership in trade and economic, investment and humanitarian spheres.

    The President will also have meetings with representatives of French business community.


