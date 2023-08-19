Go to the main site
    Kazakh President to pay official visit to Vietnam

    19 August 2023, 13:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the invitation of President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay an official visit to Hanoi on August 20-22, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    As part of the visit the President of Kazakhstan will hold meetings with the country’s top leadership to debate cooperation development prospects between the two nations in trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Besides, the Head of State will visit manufacturing facilities and meet representatives of the business community of Vietnam.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan
