    Kazakh President to meet business community

    19 May 2022, 17:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to meet with the country’s business community, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

    The executives of the Presidential Administration, members of the Government, heads of law enforcement agencies, and state bodies having oversight functions are to attend the meeting. Protection of business rights, participation of entrepreneurs in the development of the new economic policy, and small and medium business support measures are on the agenda.

    Following the meeting, certain decisions are to be made.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

