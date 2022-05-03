Kazakh President to lay flowers to Otan Korgaushyular Monument

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «On May 9 the Defense Minister, military, and veterans of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan will lay flowers to the WWII soldiers’ memorial complex,» deputy Chief of General Staff Serik Burambayev said.

He told a briefing that flower-laying ceremonies to the monuments honoring military killed on duty, WWII soldiers, and monuments will be held countrywide.

On May 9 Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will lay flowers at the Otan Korgaushyular Monument. On May 6 the Kazakh President will congratulate all military, veterans of the Armed Forces and other military units, Zhas sarbaz movement representatives, residents, and guests of the Kazakh capital at the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall.