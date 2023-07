Kazakh President to join meeting of SCO Heads of State Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to join the meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization via videoconference on June 4, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

The signing of a New Delhi Declaration and other documents is expected following the meeting.