Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President to join 'Central Asia – PRC' Summit on Jan 25

    24 January 2022, 18:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On January 25, 2022, President of Kazahstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in the «Central Asia – PRC» Summit dated to the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    «On January 25, 2022, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in the «Central Asia – PRC» Summit dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The event initiated by the Chinese side is to take place online,»

    The Leaders are to discuss prospects for the development of multifaceted strategic cooperation in different spheres between the countries of Central Asia and China.

    It is expected that the outcome of the event will be a joint statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations [between the Central Asian countries and China].


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Central Asia Kazakhstan China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing global economy – Tokayev
    AIX, ADX sign cooperation agreement
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays