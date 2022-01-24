Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President to join 'Central Asia – PRC' Summit on Jan 25

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 January 2022, 18:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On January 25, 2022, President of Kazahstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in the «Central Asia – PRC» Summit dated to the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«On January 25, 2022, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in the «Central Asia – PRC» Summit dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The event initiated by the Chinese side is to take place online,»

The Leaders are to discuss prospects for the development of multifaceted strategic cooperation in different spheres between the countries of Central Asia and China.

It is expected that the outcome of the event will be a joint statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations [between the Central Asian countries and China].


