    Kazakh President to join 2nd virtual ICO Summit on Science and Technology

    16 June 2021, 10:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to join the 2nd Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology to take place today via videoconference , Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    «Today, on June 16, via videoconference, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the second Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology,» reads the Facebook post.

    The virtual summit under the theme «Science, Technology and Innovation: Opening New Horizons» will be chaired by the United Arab Emirates.

    It is expected that the Summit’s participants will discuss cooperation in the field of science, technology and innovation (STI) and review the implementation of the OIC 2026 agenda.

    The OIC Summit on Science and Technology is Kazakhstan’s initiative. The first Summit took place in the capital of Kazakhstan in September 2017.

    The event begins at 03:00pm Nur-Sultan time. It will be streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/OICofficial.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Events Kazakhstan
