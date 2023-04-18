Go to the main site
    Kazakh President to hold sitting on socioeconomic development Apr 19

    18 April 2023, 09:03

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 19 the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will hold a sitting on the country’s socioeconomic development, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, speakers of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, heads of state bodies, accountable to the President, members of the Government, mayors of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities, regions and districts, heads of parliamentary factions, Senate and Majilis committees, chairmen of regional and district maslikhats are expected to attend it.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

