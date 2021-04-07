Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President to give TV interview soon, press secretary Berik Uali

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 April 2021, 12:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President’s press secretary Berik Uali gave an interview to Khabar 24 TV Channel.

«I disagree with the opinion that President of Kazakhstan does not give interviews to the country’s mass media. You know that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an interview to Ana Tili, Yegemen Kazakhstan newspapers. It is safe to say that the President is the man of action. The President pays greater attention to actions, he sets tasks and monitors their fulfillment, than to give numerous interviews. As for TV interviews, I would like to say that in the near future the Head of State plans to grant a TV interview,» Berik Uali said.

«Kazakhstan is an independent country, we should follow our own path. To my mind the Head of State should require proper work from mayors, ministers, heads of agencies rather than to grant interviews,» the press secretary added.


