    Kazakh President to attend Supreme Eurasian Economic Council working meeting

    13 April 2020, 17:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On April 14 Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council working meeting which will be held via a videoconference, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, reads.

    The sides are expected to debate joint measures to curb COVID-19 spread and maintain economic stability of the EAEU member states. Following the meeting those attending are expected to adopt the joint statement of the members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

