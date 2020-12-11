Go to the main site
    Kazakh President to attend Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting

    11 December 2020, 10:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council under the chairmanship of Belarus. The meeting is going to be held via a videoconferencing, the Facebook account of Berik Uali, the President’s press secretary, reads.

    Leaders of Moldova, the observer nation, Uzbekistan and Cuba, the invited countries, are also expected to attend the meeting of the EAEU Heads of State today at 03:00 p.m.

    The meeting is to focus on the pressing issues concerning the Eurasian Economic Union development.

    A number of documents aimed at further strengthening of the EAEU efficiency are to be signed following the sitting.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union
