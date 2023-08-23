Go to the main site
    Kazakh President to attend Summit of CA-US Leaders Summit

    23 August 2023, 18:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Gary Peters thanked Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the opportunity given to discuss the key issues of strengthening of relations between the US and Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    «Central Asia is an important part of the world and Kazakhstan is a key country in the Central Asian region. Therefore, we want to ensure we have opportunities for further joint work. I believe that President Biden shares this thought and he’ll be glad to meet you in New York in the nearest future, which will help use continue work in strengthening our relations,» said the Senator.

    The interlocutors also discussed the current issues of international and regional agenda.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

