Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President to attend meeting of CIS Heads of State Council

    18 December 2020, 14:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to attend the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, the Facebook account the President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

    The event to be held via a videoconference is to bring together leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Those attending are to exchange views on intra-CIS cooperation, CIS further development concept and action plan for its realization.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan CIS
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued