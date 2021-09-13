Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President to attend CSTO, SCO events in Dushanbe

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 September 2021, 16:36
Kazakh President to attend CSTO, SCO events in Dushanbe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in meetings of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries set tot take place on September 16-17 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Twitter account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Also, bilateral meetings between the Kazakh Head of State and leaders of a number of foreign countries are due to take place.


