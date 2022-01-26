Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President to attend Central Asia-India Summit

    26 January 2022, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the first-ever Central Asia-India Summit, President’s press secretary Berilk Uali said.

    The event, initiated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, will be held via a videoconferencing. The leaders are expected to debate prospects for strengthening and broadening cooperation in various spheres between Central Asian nations and India.

    Following the talks, the parties are expected to adopt the Declaration of the 1st Central Asia-India Summit, the Facebook account reads.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Central Asia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays