Kazakh President to attend Central Asia-India Summit

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 January 2022, 11:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the first-ever Central Asia-India Summit, President’s press secretary Berilk Uali said.

The event, initiated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, will be held via a videoconferencing. The leaders are expected to debate prospects for strengthening and broadening cooperation in various spheres between Central Asian nations and India.

Following the talks, the parties are expected to adopt the Declaration of the 1st Central Asia-India Summit, the Facebook account reads.


