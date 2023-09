Kazakh President to attend BRICS Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 24 the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will take part in the BRICS Plus Dialogue events via a videoconferencing held as part of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

At the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the session as a Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).