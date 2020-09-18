Kazakh President to attend 75th session of UNGA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the work of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, the Facebook account of press secretary of the President Berik Uali reads.

The theme of this session is The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism. On September 21 the Kazakh President will attend virtually the High-Level Meeting, dated to the 75th anniversary of the UN, the General Debates on September 23.