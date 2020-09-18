Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President to attend 75th session of UNGA

    18 September 2020, 20:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the work of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, the Facebook account of press secretary of the President Berik Uali reads.

    The theme of this session is The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism. On September 21 the Kazakh President will attend virtually the High-Level Meeting, dated to the 75th anniversary of the UN, the General Debates on September 23.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    UN President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August