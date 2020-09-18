Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President to attend 75th session of UNGA

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 September 2020, 20:00
Kazakh President to attend 75th session of UNGA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the work of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, the Facebook account of press secretary of the President Berik Uali reads.

The theme of this session is The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism. On September 21 the Kazakh President will attend virtually the High-Level Meeting, dated to the 75th anniversary of the UN, the General Debates on September 23.

UN   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties